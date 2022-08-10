Pupils at Mount Clear Primary School will have road rules, cycle safety and pedal power added to their curriculum in a bid to encourage more children to ride safely to school.
The school's 260 pupils will all take part in a new bicycle safety program that will teach them practical skills, bike maintenance, and road safety rules relating to cyclists and shared paths.
Advertisement
The aim of the program is to give students an understanding of road rules and traffic environments, and help them develop the skills to navigate road traffic safely and make responsible decisions.
"Our school sits on a very busy intersection and road in our community, so the importance of road rules and the safety aspect is incredibly important for us as a school," said Mount Clear Primary teacher Sam Cooper.
"We have a number of kids who ride to school each day, between 10 and 20, and through this program of educating kids on bike safety, how to look after bikes and road rules, if we can increase the number of kids riding each day that's fantastic."
Mr Cooper said the physical and mental health benefits of being active on the way to and from school were clear.
"Getting outside in fresh air and getting exercise in before and after school is beneficial," he said. "School takes an incredible amount of cognitive load and for kids to have an outlet like riding to and from school is good for them."
IN OTHER NEWS
The bike education program, funded through the state government's Community Road Safety Grants, will see children use local bike tracks and roads around the school to build their riding skills, and help support a ride to school program.
It will also help Mount Clear improve its facilities to cater for more pupils riding to school, and staff will take part in a safer cycling session.
While only a small number of children ride regularly to school, more than 175 took part in the last ride to school day.
"I am so pleased that 260 students at Mount Clear Primary School will take part in practical and theory bike safety sessions, encouraging them to ride to and from school - and feel confident doing so," said Buninyong MP Michaela Settle who visited the school with Department of Transport Grampians regional director Michael Bailey.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.