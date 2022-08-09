There's good news and bad news about the new traffic lights at the Gillies Street and Gregory Street intersection.
The good news - the Department of Transport will be turning them on "within weeks", sometime after August 26.
The bad news - trains will be disrupted to synchronise the lights with the Howitt Street intersection and the level crossing.
Work began at the intersection in early February 2020, with initial service relocation works following the release of designs in January.
The final linemarking took place in November, and residents have been wondering when they'll get switched on ever since.
"The new signals at the Gillies and Gregory intersection will help improve traffic flow and make it safer and easier for pedestrians to cross the road, and drivers to turn," a department spokesperson said in a statement.
"The lights will be sequenced with the nearby Gillies Street rail level crossing in coming weeks to ensure the intersection operates safely and efficiently, and to reduce congestion."
According to the department, V/Line will be involved in the final step, completing signalling works at the level crossing from August 24.
This means Ballarat line trains will be replaced by buses that evening, and trains will be replaced by buses all day between Ballarat and Wendouree stations on August 25 and 26.
Coaches will also replace Ararat trains for the entire journey on August 25 and 26.
The works were announced during the 2018 state election campaign as part of the $60.1 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project, which included traffic lights at Hertford Street and Docwra Street in Sebastopol, and the Glenelg Highway and La Trobe Street in Delacombe, as well as a roundabout at Carngham Road and Dyson Drive.
Hopefully next month the Gillies Street upgrade will be the first upgrade to be completed - the Delacombe and Sebastopol upgrades are not expected to be completed until at least the end of the year, with asphalting along La Trobe Street and Carngham Road expected to be complete next month depending on the weather.
There are no confirmed plans for Dyson Drive yet, though the state government has promised to duplicate Carngham Road between it and Wiltshire Lane.
