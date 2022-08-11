1 Ring Road, Alfredton
$45,000 plus GST and outgoings
FLOOR AREA: 286sqm
AGENCY: Colliers Ballarat
AGENT: David Wright 0418 518 353
INSPECT: By appointment
Business owners have an outstanding opportunity to secure the leasehold on a substantial premises in a prime location.
The premises boasts maximum exposure on the corner of Ring Road and Sturt Street West.
It is zoned industrial one (IN1Z) for a wide variety of approved uses including manufacturing as well as storage and distribution.
David Wright of Colliers Ballarat said the property is ready for you to occupy so you can control this corner.
The total floor area of the building measures about 286 square metres. Approximately 70 square metres comprises airconditioned offices with amenities.
In addition, there is close to 216 square metres of secure warehouse space to meet your business needs.
David said the best part about this property is the large and secure hardstand area, which is perfect for a display area as well as parking and onsite storage.
Contact David for more information about this opportunity and to schedule a site inspection.
