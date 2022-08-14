Birds are the focus of next week's presentation for the Friends of Canadian Corridor (FoCC) by "Birdman" Sean Dooley from Birds Australia.
Sean Dooley is well known in bird-watching circles for his knowledge and passion for bird life, as well as his entertaining radio guest presentations. He is the Australian media manager for BirdLife Australia, a national bird advocacy organisation.
The idea to host Mr Dooley came out of an increase in local residents' interest in bird life in the Woowookarung Regional Park and the Canadian Corridor, particularly during Covid times, says FoCC.
The event is for the general public who are interested Australian birdlife and is part of the Friends program to bring greater understanding for local people of the Canadian Corridor and Woowookarung Regional Park with its unique birds, the recovering forest, wildflowers and koalas, as well as award-winning trails, all right on Ballarat's eastern doorstep.
FoCC have also promoted the annual Birdlife Australia Backyard Bird Counts which provide local residents with a means of recording and finding out what birds are around in local neighbourhoods.
The event is organised by the Friends of Canadian Corridor and tickets are available at Try Booking: https://www.trybooking.com/BRTBM . Sean Dooley is at the Eureka Centre 7pm on Wednesday August 17.
