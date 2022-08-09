Seriously ill and injured patients in the Ballarat region are waiting longer for paramedics to arrive than a year ago as the number of "lights and sirens" emergencies soars.
Patients in the Pyrenees waited, on average, the longest for an ambulance in an emergency at an agonising 22 minutes and 35 seconds while in Golden Plains the wait was 20.77 minutes.
Ballarat was the only local government area in the region with response times for code one emergencies below the statewide 15 minute benchmark, averaging 10.88 minutes for paramedics to arrive at a patient's side for the three months from April to June this year - just under a minute longer than for the same period last year.
Over the same period the number of code one calls increased almost 13 per cent from 1947 calls from April-June 2021 to 2200 for the same quarter this year as the COVID Omicron wave surged through the region.
It means on average, Ballarat ambulance crews alone were dealing with almost 25 code one critical calls every day, according to the Victorian Agency for Health Information's quarterly health performance statistics.
Across Moorabool and Hepburn the response time, measured from the time the Triple Zero call is answered to when paramedics arrive to treat the patient, increased slightly to 16.18 minutes and 19.54 minutes respectively.
Ambulances were called to 97,928 code one cases across Victoria during April, May and June making it the busiest quarter in Ambulance Victoria's history and the third consecutive record-breaking quarter.
It is a 16 per cent increase, or 13,487 more "lights and sirens" cases compared to the same time last year, and 4694 more than the January to March quarter this year.
Ambulance Victoria interim chief executive Felicity Topp said the data showed soaring demand, the wide spread of the Omicron COVID variant, sicker patients who had deferred care, and staff furloughing had contributed to the increased response times.
"There are no signs of demand slowing down through winter. COVID-19 continues to pose a high risk to Victorians and will do some for some time," Ms Topp said.
Over the past year Ambulance Victoria has increased the number of paramedics on the road, including 12 extra paramedics across Wendouree and Ballarat stations, and more Ambulance Victoria Offload (AVOL) teams to rapidly transfer patients to hospital care and get ambulances back on the road.
