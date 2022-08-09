The Courier

Ballarat region ambulance response times have increased as code one calls soar

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 9 2022 - 9:57am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP: Median response times for all local regions increased over the past year according to data from the Victorian Agency for Health Information.

Seriously ill and injured patients in the Ballarat region are waiting longer for paramedics to arrive than a year ago as the number of "lights and sirens" emergencies soars.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.