52 Belltower Avenue, Alfredton
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Advertisement
$980,000 - $1,020,000
AGENCY: Jellis Craig Ballarat
AGENT: Matt Bowditch 0431 277 743
INSPECT: By appointment
Effortlessly striking on the outside, a style statement on the inside, this modern home offers an excellent floorplan as well as superior finishes.
Sales representative Matt Bowditch of Jellis Craig Ballarat said this dramatically styled home is at the cutting-edge of contemporary design.
The home offers four generous bedrooms including a deluxe main suite with ensuite and walk-in dressing room. Adjoining the main suite is a versatile nursery or parents retreat with its very own sliding glass doors.
Open-plan family living and dining features a cosy gas-log fire. Also in this living zone is the home's showcase granite-topped kitchen. Quality stainless steel appliances, a transparent splashback and a generous butler's pantry are further kitchen highlights.
More living options inside this immaculate home are a versatile formal lounge or theatre room, and a rumpus for the kids. There's a study nook near the kitchen, and a handy laundry-to-garage door.
Outdoor entertaining is a breeze with undercover north-facing alfresco and barbecue facilities.
A stylish home on a generous allotment with ample space for a swimming pool should you desire (STCA).
Walk to Coltman Plaza-Lucas Shopping Centre, enjoy nearby eateries, sport, recreation, schools and public transport service.
Contact Matt today.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.