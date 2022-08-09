A visitor to Ballarat has lost his car for 30 days and his licence was immedately suspended after he allegedly blew almost three times the legal blood-alcohol limit while driving.
Police pulled the SUV over on Main Road, Golden Point in the early hours of Sunday morning - August 7, where the driver blew .141.
The man told police he had come to visit some family in the area and had stopped off at a pub on the way through, making the decision to drive rather than organise a lift.
"The driver said he was glad he had been caught and that he didn't hurt anyone or himself by choosing to drive under the influence- and we couldn't agree more," officers said on the Eyewatch- Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page.
Meanwhile, a man lost his licence on the spot after he was caught driving at 102km/h along Sturt Street.
"A few weeks ago, police intercepted a 24-year- old male driver doing 102 in a 60 zone on Sturt Street, between Ripon and Talbot Street," said another post on the Eyewatch page.
