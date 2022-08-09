The Courier

Driver in strife after allegedly drink driving in Ballarat

By Adam Spencer
August 9 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Victoria Police.

A visitor to Ballarat has lost his car for 30 days and his licence was immedately suspended after he allegedly blew almost three times the legal blood-alcohol limit while driving.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.