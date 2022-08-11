The Courier

More than 700 Ballarat birds and animals reported to Wildlife Victoria a year

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ICONIC: Black swans were among the most commonly reported injured animals to Wildlife Victoria in Ballarat last financial year. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Wildlife Victoria saw a whopping 725 Ballarat birds and animals reported to its rescue service last financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.