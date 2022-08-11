Wildlife Victoria saw a whopping 725 Ballarat birds and animals reported to its rescue service last financial year.
Our iconic black swans were among the top five affected species.
"Those birds are extremely special to Ballarat - and they're known around the world," Western Victorian Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick said.
"We have relatives from overseas who raise the issue before they come. They want to see wild black swans at Lake Wendouree.
"There really needs to be better protection for them."
He said the party was continuing to lobby the Roads Minister, Department of Transport and City of Ballarat for speed humps on Wendouree Parade, as well as a 40kmh limit around the entire lake and CCTV to record any acts of animal cruelty.
"With tree-changers, we're seeing a number of things going on," Mr Meddick said.
"Ballarat is roaring ahead in terms of new people, but areas that might have once been rural have become peri-urban and we're displacing native wildlife."
Ballarat's kangaroos are also more likely to become statistics than the state average.
The vast majority of fauna in 2021-22 were found injured on the ground with no apparent cause (343) - indicating that any potential witnesses may have failed to act.
Data from Wildlife Victoria for the year ending June 30 also shows 115 animals were hit by vehicles, 42 were displaced, 39 were attacked by cats or dogs - and 23 had collided with windows.
The most commonly reported species in Ballarat were Eastern Grey Kangaroos, Ringtail Possums, Magpies, Black Swans and Brushtail Possums.
"Increasingly we're seeing koalas in these statistics too," Mr Meddick said.
"That's due to over-development and loss of habitat.
"We need more transitional wildlife corridors in new areas - more green space - and by that I don't mean just a cricket oval. It has to be something that provides habitat for native animals."
Across the greater Ballarat area, the Midland Highway, Glenelg Highway and roads south of Buninyong were Winter hotspots for kangaroo injuries.
Daylesford was another area of concern.
The Wombat Forest lives up to its name for animal injuries - while black swans needing rescue are most likely to be found within 200m of Lake Wendouree, but one was reported within the last month as far north at the Stockland Wendouree shopping centre.
Statewide, Wildlife Victoria receives 80,000 requests a year, with Ringtails topping the list, followed by kangaroos, Rainbow Lorikeets, Brushtails and Magpies.
People wanting to report injured native animals can call 8400 7300 or report the incident online. The online service is monitored seven days a week during daylight hours only.
"If anyone finds injured native animals, I would always recommend calling Wildlife Victoria as the first port of call," Mr Meddick said.
"Local vets will also take wildlife. They're not supposed to refuse them - although some are better trained at dealing with wildlife than others.
"The unfortunate thing is that it puts financial pressure on the practice and they don;t get reimbursed.
"Under the Veticare proposal that I put forward, it looks at every possible way to get more vets in the system.
"It would work like Medicare - and for wildlife it would establish a dedicated wildlife hospital in every Upper House region of Victoria, alleviating that pressure on private practice."
Meanwhile, applications are now open for grants of up to $3000 to help injured, sick or orphaned wildlife.
The money is available to Victoria's 700 registered volunteer wildlife rehabilitators - and includes equipment, infrastructure, consumables, education and training.
