TWO wins might not be enough, yet one win could see the Ballarat Miners women slip into the NBL1 South finals such is the remarkable conclusion that awaits the home-and-away season this weekend.
Incredibly, 10 of the 15 games scheduled for the last round of the season will have a direct impact on the finals make-up, highlighted by Ballarat's road trip to Mount Gambier on Friday before a likely do-or-die battle with top-team Bendigo on Sunday at home.
The Miners sit in ninth position on the ladder with a 12-8 record. They find themselves one win behind Launceston, but have a game in hand over the Tornadoes, who are set to play just one match, a game they should win against Hobart, this weekend.
The easiest route to the finals is to get past Launceston. the Miners would need to win both games - or hope for a monumental upset if they only win one - and hope they lift their percentage above Launceston. This is possible, but unlikely.
The more likely route for the Miners is getting past either Waverley and Knox who currently sit sixth and seventh, both with 13-7 records.
Of the two, Waverley Falcons loom as the most likely to drop out due to their poor percentage. The Falcons would be favoured to defeat Dandenong, taking them to 14 wins but Sunday's match-up with Mount Gambier looms as a huge contest.
Should the Miners manage to defeat both Mount Gambier and Bendigo, they would be reliant on the third-placed South Australians to defeat the Falcons, which would see the Miners move into the eight on percentage.
The Knox angle is probably going to be more difficult due to the Raiders high percentage. Knox has a tough first-up game against second-placed Ringwood, but would start as favourites to defeat Keilor in the final game. One win will be enough to see them in.
Teams fourth and fifth, Nunawading and Geelong each take a 14-7 record into the final round, and while the Miners can join them on wins, the percentage difference will ensure both those sides make the finals even if they lose.
The other joker in the pack is 10th placed Casey. They face both Keilor and Geelong in the final round. Should they manage two wins, they only have 1.8 per cent to make up on the Miners and could potential prove spoiler.
For the 13th placed men, two wins are needed and then a lot of praying for some huge results to go their way.
Win two games - Rely on Hobart to defeat Launceston and take Launceston on percentage OR Waverley to drop one match to either Dandenong or Mount Gambier, OR Knox to lose both games to Keilor and Casey.
Win one game - Rely on Hobart to defeat Launceston and hope percentage is enough to go ahead of Tornadoes OR Waverley drops both games against Dandenong and Mount Gambier.
Win no games: Season over.
