The Courier

Sam Willian, Andrew Pitson stepping away from coaching Skipton

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIME FOR CHANGE: Skipton joint coaches Sam Willian, left, and Andrew Pitson will focus on playing for the Emus next year.

Emerging force Skipton is looking for a new senior coach for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.