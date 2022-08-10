Emerging force Skipton is looking for a new senior coach for the 2023 Central Highlands Football League season.
Joint playing coaches Sam Willian and Andrew Pitson will vacate the roles after the Emus' finals campaign.
However, in a positive outcome for Skipton, each will play on with the club.
They are stepping down after two seasons in charge, having taken on the task in late 2020 to succeed Greg Middleton, who a year earlier led Skipton into its first CHFL finals series.
Willian said business commitments meant he no longer had the time required to meet the demands of he role.
"When I took it on, I was working part-time and was time rich. Since then I've started two businesses and now I'm time poor.
"I love coaching and as much as I'd like to continue I can't put in the hours required.
"I naturally want to grow my businesses and have to put them first."
The 27-year-old said it was only weeks ago he was looking at continuing on as coach, but he had reached the point where it would not work.
Willian is hoping to maintain some involvement in coaching with Skipton.
He said if the new coach wanted him, he was keen to be an assistant coach next season.
"I've put my hand up. We'll see what happens."
Willian said with most players having re-committed for another year and the club on the rise, he believed coaching the Emus would be an "exciting gig" for whoever took it on.
Willian crossed from North Ballarat in the BFNL to Skipton under Middleton in 2020, but did not get to play until last year owing to COVID-19 and by that time he was joint coach.
Originally from BFNL club Lake Wendouree, Pitson moved to the Emus in 2018 as a marquee recruit under Middleton.
Pitson, 30, said he wanted to put his full focus on playing next season, which had to be the potential to be his last.
He said he was satisfied with what he had been able to achieve in two years coaching with Willian.
Pitson said a main objective had been to set up Skipton for sustained success and he was confident they had achieved this.
With one home and away round to play, Skipton will finish fifth and play in an elimination final on Saturday, August 20.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
