Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin admits he has some tough decisions to make at the selection table over the next few weeks.
The newly re-appointed O'Loughlin faces the challenge of getting the right balance as he re-introduces at least six players into the Bombers' line-up for the first week of Central Highlands Football League finals.
Buninyong is locked in for an elimination final on Sunday, August 21.
O'Loughlin is looking to ease them back over two weeks, starting with their last home and away assignment against Daylesford at Buninyong on Saturday.
"Firstly, it's a matter of deciding how many to bring this week.
"We're reluctant to have too many coming back for their first game in a final.
"I'd like to see as many as possible with a game under their belt," O'Loughlin said.
Former Buninyong coach and CHFL representative Jarrod Morgan heads an impressive list of players ready to return.
He has not played since round seven on June 4 owing to knee and calf issues.
Morgan was selected to play last round, but was a late withdrawal.
O'Loughlin said giving Morgan another week to get right was a precautionary move.
"He's as fit as he's been in a long time."
Morgan's withdrawal allowed running defender Jess Marshall to play for the first time since round 11.
Caius Barrenger, Tyrone Ross, Keelan Fejo, Harli Givvens and Jake Arnold are also waiting in the wings
Barrenger, who has kicked four goals in each of his past two appearances, and Fejo have missed just one game.
Arnold has been out for two weeks, and Ross (who almost play last round, and Givvens for three.
Then there is Williamstown VFL-listed key forward Joel Ottavi, who looms as an x-factor.
Ottavi has played twice for Buninyong - the latest being against Bungaree nin round 13 - and needs a third appearance to qualify for finals.
A bye for Willaimstown this week opens up that opportunity.
With Williamstown having one more home and away round to play, Ottavi would be available for the second week of finals if the Bombers get that far.
"The good thing is that we haven't had to take any risks with anyone - allowing us to get in the position of strength we're now in," O'Loughlin said.
After managing just two wins in the first nine rounds, Buninyong has been one of the stories of the CHFL with seven wins in a row since to now be sixth.
O'Loughlin, speaking on his reappointment as senior coach for a fifth year, said it was an exciting time to be at the club, with success at all levels of football and netball.
He said in the football area, combining younger players with new recruits and the experience already at the club had enabled it to build a list that would continue to challenge for years to come.
"The future is certainly very bright."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
