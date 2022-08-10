Gordon is preparing for a selection squeeze on the way to what it hopes is a grand final appearance in the Central Highlands Football League.
The Eagles have Tye Murphy, Billy Griffiths, Brendan Sutcliffe, Brad Hallam and Mathew Stokes fit and ready to return as early as their last round encounter with Ballan at Gordon on Saturday, and James Kelly available to slot into the side in the first week of the finals.
Murphy, Griffiths and Sutcliffe are available after being rested, while Hallam is poised to travel back from his Queensland base.
With Stokes not playing since round 14, Gordon is eager to have him play before the finals.
Kelly's latest appearance was against Springbank in round 12, when he strained a hamstring.
With his coaching commitments at Geelong, Kelly will not be available until the second week of finals.
Joint coach Adam Toohey said they were facing some tough selection calls for the finals, with the most difficult around the injured quartet of Mick Nolan, Gerard Clifford, Jaymes Gorman and Brad Horsham.
Horsham suffered a recurrence of an AC joint issue at the weekend and is expected to miss at least one week.
Determining the fitness of Nolan, Clifford and Gorman will be the hardest, with each out with strained hamstrings.
Toohey said they would like to have Nolan and Clifford back for the opening week of finals, but there could be no certainty. "We'll have to wait and see."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
