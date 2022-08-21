Nimblefoot and the strange, sad story of Ballarat's Johnny Day

In Robert Drewe's new novel Nimblefoot, set for its first half in post-goldrush Ballarat, one of protagonist Johnny Day's many adventures is taking part in an impromptu spider-and-slug eating contest with his fellow apprentice jockeys in a filthy stable while drunk on marsala wine.
Regrettably, the ill-researched challenge does not end well. The moral, if one can be drawn, is eating spiders constitutes a slightly better bet than consuming slugs, but also that life is mostly cruel luck.
The random ferocity of life in Victorian Ballarat, the madnesses, illnesses and corruption endured and enjoyed by all, from royalty down to footracers, is vividly brought to life in Nimblefoot, Drewe's eighth novel.
Nimblefoot explores the fictionalised putative life of Johnny Day, son of a Ballarat butcher and in his childhood one of the most famously successful practitioners of 'pedestrianism', the sport of long-distance walking, hugely popular at the time.
This much, says Robert Drewe, is true. Day was a real person, known as 'The Australian Wonder'. By the age of 10 in 1866 he'd triumphed in 101 races and amassed a small fortune in winnings, which he'd never see. Just under four feet tall and weighing around four stone, Day overcame much older, less scrupulous rivals with monikers like the Wily Wobbler, the Flying Cobbler, the Sharp Sheffield Blade and the Cambridge Wonder.
But being Australia's champion footracer in childhood wasn't enough for Day. An apprentice jockey, at age 14 he was astride the seven-year-old Nimblefoot in the 1870 Melbourne Cup, and duly saluted the stewards in a thrilling finish.
The owner of Nimblefoot, William Craig of the eponymous Ballarat hotel, had died just three months prior.
It's just the start of Johnny Day's wild life.
Born in Melbourne in 1943, Robert Drewe is one of Australia's leading authors. He has won the Premier's Literary Award in every state, a National Book Council award, Commonwealth Writers' Prize, Australian Book of the Year Prize, Adelaide Festival Prize, Colin Roderick Award and Steele Rudd Award among many others.
His novel Our Sunshine was adapted into the film Ned Kelly with Heath Ledger, while The Drowner and his short story collection The Bodysurfers were also adapted for television. Drewe has also won two Walkley Awards for journalism.
Robert Drewe himself has lineage in Ballarat, descended from one of the soldiers sent to break up the Eureka rebellion.
"On the Catholic side (of my family) a 15-year-old boy had to join up to escape the potato famine in Ireland," Drewe says.
"He came out and fought at Eureka on the wrong side, on the on the army's side, as a Catholic kid, just for the Queen's shilling because he because he was starving."
... without a word, Wally bends down and scoops it up - it's one of those big leopard spotted slugs - throws back his head and as we all yell and groan in disgust he gulps it down like an oyster- Nimblefoot
The author says he love the city's history, recalling parts of Ballarat were used to recreate 19th Century Melbourne for Ned Kelly. But the genesis of Nimblefoot began further afield in the nation's capital.
In the course of giving a lecture at the National Library in Canberra, Drewe saw an exhibition of portraits called The Famous and Infamous.
"Amongst pictures and portraits and lithographs and so forth of Captain Cook and Truganini and various bushrangers and early sportsmen - all adults, of course - there was this picture of this little elfin sort of kid, in athletic shorts, leaning on a milepost in what looked like an English country lane. I was told it was Johnny Day, and the caption underneath said 'Winner of 101 Races, Never Beaten, Champion of the World'.
"This was fascinating. The curator said, 'That's not all, because when he retired from pedestrianism, he took up horse riding and as an apprentice jockey after one year, won the Melbourne Cup.'
"My interest was piqued, and I wanted to write about him instantly. I started researching straightaway in Ballarat and in Melbourne, and a couple of ladies in Ballarat did further research for me - but no one could come up with anything. The National Library couldn't come up with anything either.
"So after a while, I thought, "Well, I'll just, I'll make it up. I'll reimagine Johnny's life. So that's what I did, quite blatantly. I wasn't trying to pretend, at any stage, any of this was true. But I just thought, 'A small child who done so well already might have had an amazing life afterwards. So although his extraordinary sporting successes occurred, his life has been completely reimagined."
And what a existence it is. Picked up by Prince Alfred in Ballarat and taken to the brothels of Melbourne's Little Lonsdale Street, Johnny witnesses debauchery and death. He dreams of Lola Montez and meets the author Anthony Trollope (obsessed with meat) and the poet Adam Lindsay Gordon (recklessly romantic). He sees something dreadful, something he's not meant to see, and his life on the run begins.
"I didn't try and even get to actual historic events or points in time," Drewe says.
'There's more evil in this town than anywhere in the country,' she insists. She blames the Eureka Stockade rebellion, Chinese miners, drinking, gambling, and loose women, the last category topped off in her eyes by the visit to Ballarat of the notorious Lola Montez.- Nimblefoot
"I wanted to show him as part of an Australia that existed around about that time... I wanted to show Australia writ large, around the character of Johnny Day."
That's not to say what happens in Nimblefoot wasn't possible. The exploits of Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, (also Earl of Ulster and of Kent, known as 'Affie') on his overseas tours were notorious; he is alleged to have broken a bed in his enthusiastic pursuits while staying at Craig's Hotel.
"Once the duke had left Australia, papers and magazines gossiped about what he got up to and there was no question about it," Drewe says.
"Even papers like The Age and The Argus mentioned brothels and gambling and drinking and the way, when he was staying at Government House in Melbourne, after lights out, when the governor and his wife had gone to bed, he would shoot through, go into town into the brothels and nightclubs. He was a naughty boy, but that was expected of a young - youngish - royalty anyway, as it still is, of course."
Johnny Day heads to Western Australia. He falls in love, and is fallen in love with; learns the ways of the Noongar, the culture of the Chinese and meets an aged snake handler in bar, who deals with local larrikins in a uniquely laconic, hilarious and deadly manner.
It's a journey through a country in the throes of developing a national character, and Drewe says it was a pleasure to write.
"I must say it was it was great fun to do," he says.
"I do feel connected to Ballarat anyway. Of all the country towns - there are a few in WA I like - but Ballarat is up there with my favourites. I enjoyed imagining the apprentice jockeys and the life they had in the stables attached to the hotel and that sort of thing."
Just don't eat the slugs.
Nimblefoot by Robert Drewe is published by Penguin/Hamish Hamilton, $32.99.
