The first female offender to be released from custody under the Drug Court initiative in Ballarat has told the court she was feeling excited to undertake the therapeutic "battle" ahead of her.
The Drug Court was launched in Ballarat in February as part of the initiative's expansion to regional Victoria this year, and aims to break the cycle for people trapped in drug-related re-offending.
Shara Polgar, 24, had been before the court on repeat dishonesty offences and charges related to a head-on collision that resulted in a man being injured in December last year.
She was found with a quantity of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a substantial amount of cash, and had recently been released from prison on a community corrections order at the time of the offending.
Each case in the Drug Court must meet a set of extensive criteria and the offender must be pleading guilty to all charges to be eligible for a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Order, or DATO.
Magistrate Letizia Torres ordered reports from Corrections Victoria and a clinical advisor to determine Polgar's suitability for the order.
Magistrate Torres said Polgar's difficulties growing up and suffering at the hands of adults around her went some way to explaining her trouble with drugs.
"I am concerned about how entrenched you are in [drug] culture despite your young age," she said.
"I hope [the order] helps you make significant positive changes."
Drug Court provides a more rigorous level of support to offenders using rewards and sanctions to encourage positive behaviour and address any non-compliance, and has proved successful in other locations.
Evaluations have shown a 70 per cent reduction in prison time for participants on a DATO.
They have also shown a 32 per cent reduction in unemployment and a 23 per cent reduction in re-offending rates over the first 12 months after program completion.
Polgar's Defence solicitor Nikhil Sood told the court she was "deeply committed" to treatment.
"She was deeply entrenched in drug addiction for a while," Mr Sood said.
"It will be a battle, but a battle she's willing to commence.
"She does recognise it is somewhat of a final opportunity."
Polgar appeared via video link from jail.
When Magistrate Torres asked her how she was feeling, she smiled.
"Really good - and excited to do it," Polgar told the court.
Magistrate Torres replied, "you look well and you look happy today ... this should be really life changing for you, it's a really unique order".
"Talk to the team if you're struggling ... they'll catch up with you anyway," Ms Torres said.
"It's a great team and everyone's looking forward to having you."
The court heard the woman had planned her public transport journey back to Ballarat from prison to avoid having anyone she knew connected to past drug habits picking her up.
Polgar was sentenced to a nine month prison term to be served in the community as part of her two-year order.
Conditions of Polgar's DATO included a 9pm to 6am curfew, not to drink alcohol and not to drive a motor vehicle.
