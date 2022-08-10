The Courier
In Depth

Ballarat Group Practice's Dr Ajay Reddy says GPs and medical centre staff are feeling the strain of the pandemic

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOLL: Ballarat Group Practice director Dr Ajay Reddy says GPs and medical centre staff have felt the pressure of change during the pandemic. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Soaring workloads, mountains of paperwork, frustrated and aggressive patients, staff shortages and exhaustion are taking a heavy toll on GPs and medical centre staff, with many leaving their jobs after more than two years of dealing with the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.