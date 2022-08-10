Soaring workloads, mountains of paperwork, frustrated and aggressive patients, staff shortages and exhaustion are taking a heavy toll on GPs and medical centre staff, with many leaving their jobs after more than two years of dealing with the COVID pandemic.
And Ballarat Group Practice director Dr Ajay Reddy can't see the pressure easing any time soon.
"I don't think we are in a recovery phase yet, at the moment it's status quo. I don't think this is going away any time soon; history tells us all pandemics typically last about 10 years and it's only year three so there's a lot to come."
Like many businesses, Ballarat Group Practice and other medical clinics across Ballarat are struggling with staff shortages which adds to the already increased workload of existing staff, even resulting in doctors double-booking appointments to ensure everyone is seen.
"Our shortages are mostly reception staff and staff to answer the phone, but all our doctors are mostly fully booked so if we have a doctor or two doctors go down (with illness), there are all of a sudden all those appointments that were booked in - some can be rescheduled but some need to be seen ... so we sometimes have to double-book or make phone calls at the end of the day to do those consultations," Dr Reddy said.
As a result, some services such as long-term management plans for people with chronic health issues, caring plans and health assessments have had waiting times blown out.
The staff shortages also lead to increased frustration and aggression from patients who struggle to get through on the phone when needing to make an appointment, or face long waits for a booking - which in turn adds to the stress that staff are under making them more likely to leave. But it's the extra daily workload that is taking its toll - and would often change every time the government made a new announcement about health measures or vaccine eligibility.
"Its impact on GPs has been unique," Dr Reddy said. "When they introduced phone consults, which from a GP point of view initially was fantastic so we could continue care of patients, what we didn't consider was probably how that would work in practice.
"Normally we see patients face-to-face, listen to their problems, get their history but phone consultation took away the ability to do an examination, so we were playing a probability game."
It also meant that the prescriptions or referrals usually printed out and handed to the patient needed to be faxed or sent to the patient, specialist or pharmacy.
"Suddenly the patient is not here and it turns out I'm starting to collect paperwork all day and extra hours for me or the front desk having to fax and email referrals ... it's added quite a significant amount of work to our day as GPs and non-clinical staff."
While Dr Reddy welcomed the recently expanded eligibility for antivirals, it added further to the workload of GPs across the country.
After receiving a message that a patient has tested COVID-positive, he must establish it is the right patient, whether they might need or be eligible for antivirals, check what other prescription medication they might be on and whether there are any potential drug interactions with the antiviral, and get a prescription to them - a process that often takes 20 to 30 minutes at the end of the day that has most likely already been fully booked.
"We all try to absorb as much as we can but it's taken a significant toll on front desk staff and staff that man the phones to the point where we have lost quite a few staff because of the increased workload and pressure," Dr Reddy said.
"And by losing a lot of our experienced staff we have to get new staff in and train them, and in the process of training them the efficiency rate of the experienced staff doing the training drops and it all snowballs in to something that's really difficult to manage.
"We have adapted and we are kind of coping but it has been a stretch. We still haven't addressed our staffing-shortage problems.
"We are struggling at the moment for staff, as most of my patients who are business owners tell me the same thing - no one has got staff."
With hospitals postponing elective surgery, the management of patients on waiting lists fell largely back to their GPs.
"Every time hospitals postpone elective surgery we are having to manage all those patients who are awaiting surgeries and their symptoms," Dr Reddy said.
"Many are in increased pain so we are trying to manage that but trying to help people when you know the answer is surgery and I don't have the skill to do that and I can only give you something to make you more comfortable ... it gets a little bit more difficult and less satisfying."
Dr Reddy said the failure of Medicare rebates to account for the increased workload and the unbillable hours being worked was placing further strain on practices and forcing many to cut bulk-billing.
"We are fully aware of the rising of cost of living, interest rates and the pressure patients face but at the moment the Medicare rebate has gone up, I think 40 cents or 60 cents in the last increase, which is while we are having to pay for rent, utilities, give our staff pay rises to match CPI and try to keep everyone making a reasonable living," he said.
"It's proving increasingly difficult to the point where we are probably having to cut back on some of our bulk-billing."
Dr Reddy said doctors were happy to take on the extra work and do it for their patients, but would appreciate proper recognition from Medicare.
He feared there was a danger that people were becoming complacent about COVID which would only add to the pressure on the health system and the community as a whole.
"I think people should be wearing masks whenever they can't isolate or socially distance," Dr Reddy said.
"I guess the government faced pressure from other industries who don't want to mandate, which from a scientific and medical point of view is probably not ideal.
"When people are out and about doing their day-to-day shopping or grocery shopping, my personal experience is I hardly see any people wearing masks. It does feel like people are a bit complacent, like it's here to stay so let's get on with it, but thankfully while numbers have gone up they are probably under check with the vaccination program which has helped significantly."
