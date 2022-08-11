The Courier

The Ballarat Cricket Association has confirmed its return to two-day cricket in season 2022-23

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:23am, first published 3:30am
The whites are coming out of the cupboard in BCA season 2022-23

THE Ballarat Cricket Association has confirmed its return to two-day cricket in season 2022-23 with players set to be involved in 20 days of competitive cricket this season leading into finals.

