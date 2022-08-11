THE Ballarat Cricket Association has confirmed its return to two-day cricket in season 2022-23 with players set to be involved in 20 days of competitive cricket this season leading into finals.
With the loss of North Ballarat from the First XI ranks, it has created a need to reorganise the fixture which will now see each team play six two-day matches and eight one-day matches across the season.
Advertisement
Every First XI team will face every other opponent in the one-day format, with clubs to face six different opponents in two games. Each club will also have three byes throughout the year, leading to a 17-round season.
Competition in the First XI grade will get underway on October 1 with Second XI matches and all other grades to start the following week.
BCA operations manager Jenna Fowlie said there had been a lot of work over the past few weeks in creating a fair as possible fixture given the uneven teams.
"Normally we talk in rounds, so the easiest way to convey it is 14 games over 17 rounds, 20 playing days," she said.
"The two-day cricket will be Saturday-Saturday. and we will play one-day First XI matches on three Sundays, we're yet to lock-in those exact dates, however all teams will only be required to play two Sunday matches each."
It is the first time two-day cricket has been played at First XI level since before the pandemic, with the past two seasons having been entirely of the one-day format across the competition.
The other big change this season will be the splitting of the Second XI into two separate divisions involving the top eight teams from last season in Division 1 and the bottom nine teams, plus a promoted Wendouree team making up a 10-team Division 2.
The BCA is also waiting to confirm which ground the Wendouree turf-wicket teams will be able to use with Dowling Street set to be resurfaced. It is hoped that a full fixture for all divisions will be able to released in the next two weeks.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.