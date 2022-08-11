The Courier

Ballarat pilot to get young drivers into safer cars expands to regional Victoria

AF
By Alex Ford
August 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanna go for a ride: Buninyong MP Michaela Settle and Wendouree MP Juliana Addison with Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll. Picture: The Courier

A program trialled in Ballarat and Bendigo giving discounts to young people to replace unsafe cars with newer vehicles with modern safety features will expand to the rest of regional Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.