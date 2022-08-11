A program trialled in Ballarat and Bendigo giving discounts to young people to replace unsafe cars with newer vehicles with modern safety features will expand to the rest of regional Victoria.
Another 150 people will be able to apply for a $5000 grant to get them into a five-star ANCAP safety rated car, following the "30 or 40" successful applicants in the pilot period.
State road safety minister Ben Carroll, announcing the expansion in Ballarat on Wednesday, said regional drivers were known to be driving older cars on further on more unsafe roads.
"We know cost is such a barrier for young people, we know when you get to 18, often you may have been working part-time, it's so vitally important that we as a government support them to get into the safest vehicle possible," Mr Carroll said.
"Not everyone has those family circumstances either, where mum and dad can go half and half, that happened with me, so we want to target Victorians in country Victoria.
"We want to work with applicants, we'll see their circumstances, we'll get a feeling for where they are and the sort of vehicle that they're working through, and we'll have that partnership approach with them to make sure it is going to the most vulnerable Victorians that don't have that financial backing."
Peter Stevens Motorworld director Matthew Newey said they had helped five people in the pilot - three bought used cars, and two new.
"We have to work within the budget constraints given by the department, so we start there first and give a range of cars here that satisfy those requirements, then we have some new cars that fit the 5-star rating, and there's also some good criteria around safer used cars that also tick the box," he said.
The cars must replace vehicles 16 years or older, and the new or used cars must cost less than $30,000, from participating dealerships, with applications closing on September 5.
More information on how to apply is available through the EngageVictoria website.
