A new Fair Jobs Code for employers seeking state government contracts was launched in Ballarat on Wednesday, and has already attracted criticism from the state chamber of commerce and Master Builders Victoria.
Speaking at Alstom's Ballarat North train manufacturing facility - which will be building new metropolitan trains by the end of the year as part of an almost $1 billion contract - state Industry Support Minister Ben Carroll said the new code would put "fairness at the heart of everything we do".
Companies would have to complete a "30-minute online course" to receive pre-accreditation, which would examine whether they provide "safe, secure, and inclusive workplaces for their employees".
Those that pass would be "rewarded with major government contracts or business grants" - the criteria is contracts with more than $3 million, subcontractors with contracts more than $10 million, or business grants of $500,000 or more.
Mr Carroll said the approval would last for two years.
"If you don't have that approval, say you've got a history and you haven't abided by a contract, money's gone missing, perhaps the whole project hasn't been finished, you're likely to not be able to successful again, or have to go through preaccreditation process again," he said.
"We'll also have a local jobs first commissioner, who will have no enforcement powers, but will certainly be a key stakeholder .. ensuring everyone's doing the right thing as much as possible.
"We expect this to be a real demonstration of good employers working very well with their employees."
Ballarat Trades and Labour Council secretary Brett Edgington said he hoped the new code would be "more than symbolic".
"Every company out there, especially in construction and some of those service and manufacturing roles, wants to do business with the state government - they're lucrative, long-term, secure contracts, so that's the goal," he said.
"I think we reciprocally need (for) those companies, that they're the gold standard as far as safety within their workplaces, meeting gender targets, meeting apprentice (needs) and doing the right thing, but also just basic fundamentals of paying proper award wages, superannuation, workcover insurances, we expect that."
However, the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has already come out against the code, stating it "adds an unnecessary layer of cost and complexity" and federal legislation on workplace regulations already exists.
Master Builders Victoria also stated its "concern" about "duplicat(ing)" federal laws in a media release.
The code comes into effect from December 1
