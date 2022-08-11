Whether it's at Christmas, White Night or the Winter Festival - chances are you've seen the work of Margie Balazic.
And now you'll be seeing even more.
The Ballarat artist has completed a seriously vibrant mural at Stockland Wendouree that celebrates mother nature and the local community.
At 20m long Wondrous Path celebrates all things bright and beautiful in Ballarat - and has been installed in the shopping centre's amenities corridor, near centre management.
"It's been a privilege to design (something) within this amazing location," Ms Balazic said.
"I grew up in this community - and adored it - and have many memorable experiences of going to Stockland Wendouree as a child."
The printed-vinyl mural features illustrations of swans, rosellas, butterflies, flowers and more.
"Our environment has lots to explore but it's our community's compassion that makes an enchanting Ballarat," Ms Balazic said.
"I'm very grateful to the amazing team at Stockland Wendouree.
"I hope this can entice curiosity, create conversation and empower imagination."
She said the graphic design took two weeks - and it was assembled by a local business.
Artists' expressions of interest arrived from across Australia earlier this year, but management said Ms Balazic's proposals stood out for their nod to Ballarat and stunning colours.
"Our centre is more than just a place to shop. It's a place where people come to socialise with friends and family," Manager Stevie Wright said.
"The installation of this artwork reflects our approach to placemaking and desire to bring more people together in a vibrant and interesting centre."
The mural also ties in with others by local artists in the centre.
Ms Balazic was a co-founder of the Ballarat Children's Art Awards - whose illustrations she animated in a 2018 White Night display.
She has also worked on many public art installations across the City - including Instagram-worthy Christmas displays, work at the Begonia Festival, Ballarat Winter Festival, Ballarat Rug Up festival and more.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
