A young woman who told police she couldn't bring herself to tell her parents she had lost her licence after she crashed into another vehicle driving suspended has been sentenced in court.
The court heard on June 27 last year the woman was driving at 11.20am in Redan when she missed the entrance to the soccer club.
She tried to do a U-turn without conducting a thorough head check and collided with another vehicle.
The woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name, was driving with a suspended licence after she had been caught driving at excessive speed earlier that year in April.
The court heard in a field interview she told police she had continued to drive after losing her licence to keep up appearances with her family.
"She told police 'I couldn't bring myself to tell my parents I'd lost it'," the police prosecutor read.
Magistrate Hugh Radford remarked, "well, her parents definitely know about this matter".
Defence for the woman told the court she held a licence for about four months before the speeding incident and had no prior criminal history, with the exception of an infringement notice.
The court also heard the woman's licence suspension period was over and she was able to drive again.
Her defence told Mr Radford a sentence to make a promise of good behaviour to the court was suitable.
But the magistrate disagreed it sent a strong enough message of deterrence and warned her she had committed a jailable offence.
"She knew that she was suspended," Mr Radford said.
"Quite clearly there has been a day of reckoning for these matters and quite clearly on that day you knew you were suspended."
The woman was ordered to pay an $800 fine without conviction.
