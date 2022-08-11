The Courier

Young driver fined after colliding with another vehicle while driving suspended

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young woman has been fined after she collided with another vehicle while driving suspended. Picture: Pixabay.

A young woman who told police she couldn't bring herself to tell her parents she had lost her licence after she crashed into another vehicle driving suspended has been sentenced in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.