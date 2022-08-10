People of all ages are being encouraged to prioritise compassionate conversations around death and dying as part of an annual campaign this August.
The Groundswell Project's Dying to Know campaign, which culminated on Dying to Know Day on August 8, outlines simple steps people can take around end-of-life planning.
Research shows 90 per cent of Australian adults say talking to their loved ones about their end-of-life wishes is important, but only one third have actually had these conversations.
Ballarat Cemeteries is hosting two online 'death conversations' sessions to open community conversations around death and dying.
Ballarat Cemeteries chief executive officer Annie De Jong said if people did not have these conversations with their family or friends, their end-of-life wishes could not be honoured.
"When we see families in our work environment and they have lost someone all they ever want to do is what that person wanted - honour their wishes," Ms De Jong said.
"If there has been no conversation, then they don't know what they need to do."
This is just talking to people about what they might need to think about and to encourage a conversation with family and friends.- Annie De Jong
Preliminary research suggests people are experiencing grief more strongly than before the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms De Jong said it was difficult for people to think clearly while grieving.
"If people know what their loved one wanted, then they can spend time with family and friends, sharing stories and grieving without having to second guess what their loved one might have wanted," she said.
Questions people may ask about end-of-life planning include who do I tell, what are my options, what is the role of palliative care and a funeral director, and how can cemeteries help me?
"Have the conversation with family and friends. They are really interesting conversations with friends about what they might like," Ms De Jong said.
"I have some really beautiful conversations with people who think about different things."
Dying to Know Campaign manager Cherelle Martin said by not having a conversation, there was a risk of not knowing how to best support a loved one who was dying, caring or grieving.
"By normalising conversations around death and dying, Australians can 'get dead set'. The pandemic has brought death and dying," Ms Martin said.
"Our mortality is a part of our collective consciousness like never before. This is an opportunity to continue to strengthen our collective approach to these important matters."
The online Zoom 'death conversations', with guest facilitators from Ballarat Hospice and Grampians Regional Palliative Care, will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 1.45pm and Monday, August 15 at 6pm.
Levels of participation are optional where attendees can choose to actively engage with the content or simply listen to what is being discussed.
They can decide whether they wish to be on camera or remain anonymous during their sessions. Ms De Jong said links to the sessions would be made available through Ballarat Cemeteries' social media websites.
To book, phone 5332 1469 or email enquiries@ballaratcemeteries.com.au.
