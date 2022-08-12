The Courier

One more win will clinch grand final series for young Miners in Big V Youth Championship

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
August 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE MORE: The Miners boys Youth League bench gets up and about in the come-from-behind win in game one of the grand final series against Ringwood Hawks last weekend. Picture: Luke Hemer

REMEMBER these names. Zac Dunmore, Lucas Impey, Will Hynes, Amos Brooks, Austin and Jeremiah McKenzie, Dyami Hayes, Jackson Talbot, Josh Fiegert, Oliver Lindeblad and Ned Renfree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.