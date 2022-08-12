REMEMBER these names. Zac Dunmore, Lucas Impey, Will Hynes, Amos Brooks, Austin and Jeremiah McKenzie, Dyami Hayes, Jackson Talbot, Josh Fiegert, Oliver Lindeblad and Ned Renfree.
These are the future stars of the Ballarat Miners men's program and on Saturday night (or possibly Sunday) they have the opportunity to create their first piece of history together when they take to the court for games two, and possibly three, of the Big V Youth League Grand Final series.
The Miners produced an outstanding second half at home in game one last weekend, coming from seven points down to record 12-point win going away.
It's that momentum the team will look to harness as they take to the road to face game two on Saturday night against the athletic Ringwood Hawks.
Coach Kyle Slack said the team would embrace the challenges ahead this weekend, with a hope that they can get the job done in the first of two potential games.
"Absolutely we're all excited," he said. "We've been a big believer all year of setting goals, so it's okay to be excited that we are now close to it. You've just got to be realistic about it and keep on doing the work.
"But because we've had that mentality all year, the guys know they need to keep on doing what they continue to do until the job is done."
Slack said last week was a pure example of what the team could achieve when it locked in defensively.
"Our team is built around the defensive end of the floor, purely because we know if we play that good defence, our offence can take care of itself," he said.
"We saw that at the weekend. We were consistent in every quarter in our scoring, but the only thing that changed was we got back on our defence, so by the fourth quarter they only got 15 points on the board.
"We've got to continue to respect their team and especially their guards, but we need to go into the game focusing on what is in our control. We'll stick with what we've been doing and we should be ready to play.
"It's going to be a huge night down there. They always have a great crowd. It's one of those smaller, old-school stadium which is probably only half the capacity of what the Miner Dome used to be, so we know it will be jammed in, they'll make plenty of noise, we'll get down and get among it."
If the Miners do go down on Saturday night, they have a chance to rebound on Sunday afternoon. The Youth League Grand Final is from 3pm on Saturday afternoon and can be streamed via basketballvictoria.com.au/bigv/fixtures
