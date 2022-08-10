The Courier

No 'Victory': council knocks back heritage protection for Canadian's 'The Victory'

By Maeve McGregor
August 10 2022 - 6:30pm
Victory house, a historic home in Geelong Road, Canadian. (Inset) Margaret 'Nana' Chung and her children.

A Canadian site imbued with historic links to Ballarat's Goldfields and Chinese community is at risk of imminent demolition, after a motion seeking heritage protection for the site was narrowly defeated at council's planning delegated committee meeting on Wednesday.

Local News

