A Canadian site imbued with historic links to Ballarat's Goldfields and Chinese community is at risk of imminent demolition, after a motion seeking heritage protection for the site was narrowly defeated at council's planning delegated committee meeting on Wednesday.
Situated at 742 Geelong Road in Canadian Gully - one of the richest and earliest mid-19th century goldmining areas in Ballarat - the site is currently the subject of a four-lot subdivision planning application, the proposal of which envisages the demolition of the site's existing dwellings. Five weeks ago, on 7 July, the City of Ballarat received a separate application from the landowners to knock down the buildings.
Standing sentinel on the large block is the site's central dwelling - an early 1900s Edwardian timber house by the name of 'Victory', whose vestigial grandeur is augmented by the vast cypress hedge that pickets it on three sides. Adjacent to Victory house also lies a small miner's cottage, constructed in 1889 on a miner's right.
For much of last century, Victory house served as the principal family residence of one of the city's most influential Chinese families, having been constructed for one James Wong Chung out of winnings from the 1902 Melbourne Cup, which was won by a horse aptly christened 'The Victory'.
Chung, who managed the nearby Chinese owned and operated You Hing goldmine from 1902-14, was a prominent leader of the local Chinese community, and his descendants were actively involved in the trade union movement in Ballarat, with some serving as presidents of the Textile and Railway unions.
The historical significance carried by the site, however, was only brought into sharp relief following a report in The Courier in March, which alerted the City of Ballarat to the site's potential heritage importance.
A subsequent history report, commissioned by council, concluded the site met the threshold of local heritage significance. It was against this backdrop that council planning officers recommended council proceed with a proposal to put the site under an interim heritage control order, pending permanent heritage protection under a planning scheme amendment.
Yet notwithstanding the site's evident historic links to place, society and culture, councillors voted four - three against the recommendation, with Cr Mark Harris leading the charge.
"The building itself has got no architectural merit or connection other than that social connection," he said. "[The site's history goes to] social and somewhat family issues, which is fantastic, but it makes me shiver that this kind of stuff could come up continuously in a 1903-type house" in Ballarat.
Cr Harris added that the "social heritage" underpinning Ballarat's Chinese community would not, in his view, be "lost" absent heritage protection, despite the fact so much would inevitably spell the destruction of the site.
"The social heritage still lives and breathes [in Ballarat] and I don't think it's going to be edified by making it sort of static," he said.
None of the other councillors who joined Cr Harris in voting against the motion - Peter Eddy, Des Hudson and Tracey Hargreaves - voiced their objections to the proposal.
Curiously, the defeat of the motion plainly wrongfooted the seasoned councillors, with some consternation aired at the failure to foreshadow an alternative motion in the event of the motion's defeat before the vote.
Cr Harris expressed his frustration at the rigidity of council procedure, while Cr Hudson queried whether there existed an opportunity to introduce an alternative motion under general business at the meeting's close.
"Unfortunately, once an item has been declared, once a vote has been made, no further debate can be had unless there was a foreshadowed item," said Cameron Montgomery, council's executive manager of governance and risk.
"The only option is to bring it back to a future meeting."
Even if the item were returned at next month's meeting, however, it's altogether unclear whether council can extend the deferral of its decision on the application to demolish the buildings.
"Section 29A [of the Building Act] effectively has a timeframe," said Natalie Robertson, council's director of growth and development. "And if council remains silent on it, demolition can proceed."
"[Tonight] we needed to definitively advise [the applicant] that we were either seeking the interim protection order or to respond that no interim protection order is applicable."
LATER
Meanwhile, councillors voted five-one in favour of the two-storey, 119-room residential hotel in Warrenheip, though the likelihood of that development proceeding remains anyone's guess.
Following an amendment moved by Cr Hudson, the developer is now expected to bear 100 per cent of the costs for the series of road upgrades required along the Western Highway/Greene Road intersection and along Mahers Road as a condition of the planning permit. Under the previous iteration of the planning condition, the developer's contribution only stood at 40 per cent, with ratepayers footing the balance.
Central Highlands Water, it bears emphasising, is also yet to fully declare its hand, with uncertainty surrounding the cost and feasibility of connecting the site to reticulated sewerage and water.
And, of course, there always remains the possibility of a challenge before VCAT.
MORE TO COME...
