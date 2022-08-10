Man charged with Golden Plains murder

Homicide Squad detectives have charged a 60-year-old man with murder.
It comes after the alleged fatal assault of a man in Lethbridge, in the Golden Plains Shire, at the weekend.
Police said the man - from the Geelong suburb of Bell Post Hill - was charged on Wednesday night with one count of murder and would appear in Geelong Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.
It's alleged the victim, an 86-year-old man, was assaulted at his Burrows Road address at approximately 8pm Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he died on Monday afternoon.
Police said both parties were known to one another.
Burrows Road is a gravel rural road on the Ballarat side of Lethbridge and runs off the Midland Highway.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
