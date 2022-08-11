Darley has placed its trust in Dan Jordan to continue the club's re-build with the highly-regarded BFNL figure committing to another season as coach.
Jordan arrived at Darley in the summer after seven seasons with Essendon, first as a VFL development coach before later being elevated to an AFL assistant coach ahead of the 2020 season.
The appointment marked a return to the BFNL for Jordan, who spent seven seasons at East Point, two as senior coach, where he won five Tony Lockett Medals and a Henderson Medal and was ultimately inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Jordan has his side on the cusp of finals in his maiden season in charge, with the Devils sitting fifth, eight points and 14 per cent clear of the seventh-placed Bacchus Marsh with two rounds to play.
"I am humbled the club has given me the opportunity to work with this group again in 2023," Jordan said.
"I've been really impressed with the work ethic, talent and buy-in from our current young list and look forward to further developing and embedding our values, culture and game plan into the next year."
Having gone winless in 2021, Darley has been rejuvenated by Jordan's appointment and the recruitment of several top-quality players.
After returning to his boyhood club, former Fremantle Docker Brett Bewley is a strong fancy for the Henderson Medal, while his former Williamstown VFL teammate Nick Rodda is seven goals clear in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal.
Jordan is the third coach to extend their tenure, following Bacchus Marsh's Tom German and North Ballarat's Brendan McCartney.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
