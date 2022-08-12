THE Ballarat Cricket Association plans to expand its women's competition to a 12-week plus finals format after the success of the debut season which was held in February.
The BCA ran its first ever competition over four weeks late in the season, however an expanded competition is now in the pipeline as more and more women get involved in the sport.
BCA operations manager Jenna Fowlie said the competition was expected to run on Friday nights, starting on October 28, running for eight weeks leading into Christmas before resuming after the school holidays for the final four weeks and finals.
"There was discussion about a possible 10-week season, but then there was also a discussion about running it in conjunction with the juniors, so in the end there was a small compromise in terms of how it runs," she said.
"We just had so many girls wanting to put their hand up to play, that we thought it best to put forward a 12-week option.
"Right now we have five or six teams that are confirmed, but there's still another month to go in terms of putting together to season, so there's plenty of opportunities for more to become involved."
Fowlie said it was likely the competition would remain in Twenty20 format, however the opportunities were open should clubs wish to play longer formats.
