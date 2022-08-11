The Courier

Police searching for missing Mitchell Park teenager

Updated August 11 2022 - 1:25am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police searching for missing Mitchell Park teenager

Ballarat police have released an image of a missing teenager from Mitchell Park, hoping someone may know where she is.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.