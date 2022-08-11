Police searching for missing Mitchell Park teenager

Ballarat police have released an image of a missing teenager from Mitchell Park, hoping someone may know where she is.
Fourteen-year-old Abby was last seen in Mitchell Park at about 8am on Sunday, August 7
She is described as caucasian, with a medium height and slim build.
Police and family are concerned for Abby's welfare because of her age.
Anyone with information on Abby's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ballarat Police Station on 53 366 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be submitted online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
