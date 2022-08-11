TWO years of domination have seen the Ballarat Bolts rewarded with promotion to the Victorian Shield competition.
The Ballarat team, which has won the past two titles will move up a grade and become the only country-based squad in the metropolitan-based competition.
Advertisement
The Bolts will also be incorporated into the Ballarat Cricket Association for the first time and expect to field at least two teams in competitions, with the possibility of a third also being added.
The competition level is between Premier 2 and 3 and will give the Ballarat team an opportunity to face higher level opponents each week.
The club is part of the Victoria Park 4 project and hopes to have access to new clubrooms at by the start of next year for the first time.
Its senior team will remain playing its home games at Eastern Oval however, it is hoped feeder teams can join Lucas at the new-look venue.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.