How have Ballarat shopfronts changed in 120 years? See the photos

From the Myer building to the Post and Telegraph offices and the Unicorn Hotel - the shopfronts of some of Ballarat's most iconic buildings have changed a fair bit in the last 120 years.
Photographer Craig Holloway hopes to restore hundreds of historic photos of Ballarat and is comparing them to how they look today. You can read about that mission here.
Advertisement
The photos were from an old book published in 1901 and provide a glimpse into life in Ballarat all those years ago.
Mr Holloway has provided The Courier with dozens of old and new photos, from his collection.
Flick through the gallery below to see how Ballarat has changed.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.