How have Ballarat shopfronts changed in 120 years?

By Ellie Mitchell
August 13 2022 - 7:30pm
How have Ballarat shopfronts changed in 120 years? See the photos

From the Myer building to the Post and Telegraph offices and the Unicorn Hotel - the shopfronts of some of Ballarat's most iconic buildings have changed a fair bit in the last 120 years.

