Eagle-eyes spot spear grass and barn owl | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
August 12 2022 - 5:00am
DROPPING SEEDS: Taken near Scarsdale, this photo likely shows the supple spear-grass (Austrostipa mollis). Photos: Supplied

SPEAR GRASS

The fibrous, shredded, tangled grass stems in the photo above belong to spear grass. The shredding occurs in autumn after the tall stems have dropped their seeds.

