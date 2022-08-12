The fibrous, shredded, tangled grass stems in the photo above belong to spear grass. The shredding occurs in autumn after the tall stems have dropped their seeds.
Visible all winter, these strange formations occur in many sites of native grassland across the Ballarat region. Although we have many different types of spear grasses locally, the unusual shredding habit is not shared by them all. The photo, taken recently near Scarsdale, probably shows the supple spear grass (Austrostipa mollis), although positive identification is difficult without its seed heads.
Advertisement
The tangled, shredded stems are surprisingly strong, yet there appears to be no evidence of them being used by Aboriginal people - they seem to be suited to string-making or sewing. Only the stems - not the leaves - that shred like this; the leaves have no strength.
Much of the string made by Victorian Aboriginal people was actually made from fibres of bark from various trees and shrubs rather than from grasses. The long fibres from the roots of cumbungi (bulrush) were also used for string-making and nets.
Various sedges and rushes were used for weaving rather than for string-making. Grasses appear to have been little used by Victorian Aboriginal people, although the seed of some species was harvested.
Last week we mentioned a sighting of a boobook owl being bothered by smaller birds at Clunes. Within a few days of that sighting, a barn owl was discovered at Lake Wendouree, again being tormented by other birds.
As in the earlier case, it was the scolding calls of the residents - this time a pair of red wattlebirds - that indicated the presence of the visiting owl. The wattlebirds were giving the same strong "upset" call given by wattlebirds mobbing the boobook owl at Clunes a few days earlier.
Sightings of the barn owl are scarce at Lake Wendouree. The bird is irregular and unpredictable there, with reported sightings fewer than once every decade or so.
This barn owl was a third of the way up a pine tree, sheltering in a dense twiggy section. Despite this, its pale grey-brown back and white front made it much more obvious than the earlier boobook owl. The barn owl's light colouration was not good camouflage.
A couple of weeks before this surprise sighting on the edge of Lake Wendouree, a barn owl was spotted flying close to Lake Learmonth. The barn owl is never numerous in the Ballarat district, so two separate sightings within a couple of weeks are rather unusual. There are no known local sites at which it is resident.
What is this yellow upright fungus? It was only a few centimetres high and growing in grassy country on the edge of forest near Daylesford. T.A., Daylesford.
This is the yellow coral fungus, yellow club, or yellow flame fungus, a striking rich-yellow species growing on the ground, often among native grasses and mosses. It can reach up to 10 centimetres tall but is usually shorter. It is normally found in small groups of a few specimens and is widespread and fairly common in suitable lightly grassed mossy places in winter and early spring.
It is one of a few similar-shaped, brightly coloured small "flame fungi". Another, also common, is bright red. Most of the so-called coral fungi are much more branched. One of the coral fungi is bright mauve-purple. Sometimes they are forked or lightly branched.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.