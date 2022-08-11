One eastbound lane of the Western Freeway is closed at Mount Rowan, following a truck incident on Thursday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene near the Midland Highway overpass about 2.10pm.
Police at the scene said the truck left the road before getting bogged.
The truck had to be pulled back onto the road and is now stopped in the right hand lane of the freeway as the scene is cleaned up.
No one was injured in the incident, however the lane is expected to be closed for some time.
