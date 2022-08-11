The Courier

Truck blocking one lane of the Western Freeway at Mount Rowan

Updated August 11 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One eastbound lane of the Western Freeway is closed at Mount Rowan, following a truck incident on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.