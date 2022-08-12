The Courier

'Terrifying': Lake Wendouree shooter sentenced in County Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JAILED: Trevor Scott faced the County Court after he shot another man in a drug dispute in Lake Wendouree in October 2020. Photo: Facebook.

A man who shot another man over a drug dispute has been sentenced in the County Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.