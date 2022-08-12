'Terrifying': Lake Wendouree shooter sentenced in County Court

A man who shot another man over a drug dispute has been sentenced in the County Court.
Trevor Anthony Scott, 28, appeared via video link from prison in the County Court on charges of being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and intentionally causing injury for the 2020 shooting in Lake Wendouree.
At about 3.20am on October 1 on Gregory Street the victim was at the window of a unit he had been accused of stealing methamphetamine from when Scott and an unidentified male arrived at the address.
The court heard Scott hit the victim with a .22 rifle, grazing his chin, and told the victim to kneel before shooting him in the right thigh.
The victim drove himself to Ballarat Base Hospital to receive treatment.
Scott and the victim were known to each other.
Throughout the case, the court heard the shooting took place in a display of loyalty and Scott had experiences in childhood which impacted his impulsivity and reasoning skills.
Judge Sarah Leighfield on Friday noted the firearm had never been recovered and told Scott the victim's experience would have been one of terror.
"Even though [the victim] has not made a Victim Impact Statement I have no doubt that this would have been terrifying for [him]," Judge Leighfield said.
The court heard Scott had spent seven of the past nine years in prison, and the shooting happened six weeks after he had been released from custody for other offending.
The judge said Scott had expressed some remorse, she could not be certain it was genuine.
"You were armed when you arrived at [The unit] which shows some level of pre-planning," Judge Leighfield said.
"That fact remains, you did not have to attend [the unit] and you did not have to shoot [the victim]."
Scott was sentenced to a total of three years and three months in jail with a non-parole period of two years, and 463 days time served.
