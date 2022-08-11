A magistrate has warned a repeat offender "will kill someone soon" if he does not change his behaviour.
Cayleb Bromfield, now 19, was involved in multiple high-speed police chases across Ballarat in stolen vehicles and burglaries while the owners were home within a month of his release from custody in September last year.
At the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to dozens of charges for dangerous driving, aggravated burglaries, and offences relating to his time in youth detention.
Magistrate Ron Saines, before sentencing, said Bromfield's "pro-criminal attitude" was a concern.
"The most important aspect of sentencing in this case is protection of the public - I am genuinely scared that this man will kill someone soon," he said.
"It's going to be a Ballarat police officer or a member of the Ballarat public.
"This driving of stolen cars, when pursued by police, all over Ballarat - residential, schools, workplaces, retail districts - is a recipe for death or catastrophe."
In sentencing, he noted Bromfield's long criminal history involving similar offending, including in the Children's Court.
The police summary included his time at the Malmsbury Youth Detention Centre, when he was involved in a riot in June that involved six offenders using broken property as weapons, and separately, his destruction of his cell's bathroom in August.
Upon release, he was involved in two aggravated burglaries at houses in Lake Wendouree and Lake Gardens while residents were asleep inside, and attempted at least one more known to police.
He and his co-accused stole high-value BMW and Mercedes cars and took them on joyrides across the city, fleeing police and the airwing helicopter, often during school drop-off times on busy streets.
At one point, a car was clocked at 200 kilometers per hour on Dyson Drive, and Snapchat footage exists of Bromfield driving in residential areas at 150km/h, while dozens of stolen items were recovered from a stolen car abandoned in the Stockland Wendouree car park.
Bromfield, who has never held a driver's licence, was arrested at his grandmother's address on October 28 - his mother and grandmother were present in court for the sentencing.
He has since served 290 days in custody.
Mr Saines condemned the offending, noting Bromfield had "adopted a very pro-criminal approach, you want to be seen as someone engaged in crime, you see some sort of false glory or self-esteem in it, and until you change that view and find some maturity, then I regard those matter raised by (a psychologist's report) as being of less significance (for mitigating sentence)."
"There have been numerous attempts by the court through bail conditions, from all sorts of services from youth justice, bail support programs, non-custodial sentences, youth detention and the promise of education and training there, not even to mention the family support you've always been showed - there might have been disputes, but mother and grandmother are here to support you - but the state based support from government services has been distinctly unsuccessful in either reducing, much less you ceasing, criminal offending," he told Bromfield.
"Rather, the seriousness of your conduct has just increased month on month, offending which is in my judgment premeditated, and offending which puts the public in Ballarat at grave risk.
"The only strategy that has interrupted your offending since 2019 that I have seen has been detention in custody."
Bromfield was sentenced to two years and nine months, with 290 days counted as already served.
He will be eligible for parole after 20 months.
Had he not pleaded guilty, he would have been jailed for three years and six months.
