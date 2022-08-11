"There have been numerous attempts by the court through bail conditions, from all sorts of services from youth justice, bail support programs, non-custodial sentences, youth detention and the promise of education and training there, not even to mention the family support you've always been showed - there might have been disputes, but mother and grandmother are here to support you - but the state based support from government services has been distinctly unsuccessful in either reducing, much less you ceasing, criminal offending," he told Bromfield.