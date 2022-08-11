Catch A Chiara, the story of a 15-year-old whose father has disappeared in sinister fashion at 6.30pm Friday night, then comedy Come un Gatto in Tangienzale 2 (Like a Cat on a Highway 2) as a Saturday matinee, and Volevo Nascondermi (Hidden Away), based on the true story of painter and sculptor Antonio Ligabue's exile and discovery, on Saturday night.