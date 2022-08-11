The Courier
Home/Video

Ballarat Italian Film Festival returns for 14th year

AF
By Alex Ford
August 11 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciao: Ballarat Italian Association's Carla Woodruff with Showbiz Cinemas' Carly Jones. Picture: Lachlan Bence

It's cold outside - the perfect time to head to the cinema for a film festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.