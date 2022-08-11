It's cold outside - the perfect time to head to the cinema for a film festival.
The Ballarat Italian Film Festival returns for its 14th year this weekend, with selections from last year's Lavazza Italian Film Festival top 10.
Catch A Chiara, the story of a 15-year-old whose father has disappeared in sinister fashion at 6.30pm Friday night, then comedy Come un Gatto in Tangienzale 2 (Like a Cat on a Highway 2) as a Saturday matinee, and Volevo Nascondermi (Hidden Away), based on the true story of painter and sculptor Antonio Ligabue's exile and discovery, on Saturday night.
All three films will be screened at Delacombe's Showbiz Cinemas.
The Ballarat Italian Association's Carla Woodruff said events like the film festival were important for celebrating Italian heritage and language.
"It reinforces the culture, it brings back memories, but it's also important for the broader community," she said.
"There's an interest in Italian culture (in Ballarat), plus it's an opportunity to hear the Italian language -we have quite a few students, adult students, and it's quite useful for them to hear Italian spoken on-screen.
Tickets are all $11.50 at the box office, with all films to be shown with English subtitles.
