After three COVID-compromised, the football season has got the dramatic finished it deserves.
In the Central Highlands Football League, Waubra needs to beat bitter rivals Learmonth on the final day to clinch the last finals spot.

Meanwhile, in the BFNL, an injury-ravaged Bacchus Marsh has a do-or-die clash with Redan.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
