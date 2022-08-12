Will Bridge Street save the mall?

Will reopening the Bridge Mall to traffic save the retail precinct amid falling consumer confidence, rising costs, and the feeling it may be too late?
According to data from one real estate agent, there's hope on the horizon.
Last month, the City of Ballarat unveiled its plans for the $15 million reopening, with the mall to be renamed Bridge Street.
Traffic will eventually flow from Sturt Street eastwards into Main Road, with a gently curving street, more greenery, a bigger playground, meeting spots, and car parking.
However, while the Bridge Mall Traders Association supports the plan, there are some businesses that are concerned the construction disruption will make a bad situation worse in the short term.
Colliers International commercial sales and leasing executive Lauchlan Waddell said the long-term picture was much rosier.
A walk down the mall this week revealed out of 71 shopfronts, almost a third were closed, about 21 by The Courier's count.
The majority had 'for lease' signs up, though some, promisingly, had 'for sale' or even 'coming soon' signs.
Inside the Norwich Plaza building, not counting its outwards-facing businesses, there was just one shop open, while in the arcades and alleyways branching off from the mall, empty shops just barely outnumbered full shops.
Complicating the count, there are several businesses above street level, with one building housing seven cosmetics businesses, for example.
The count also includes a shopfront used by the City of Ballarat to share information about the redevelopment with traders and the public.
The mall also holds a busy farmers market each month, which regularly attracts big crowds.
Mr Waddell said from his agency's perspective - and there are several real estate firms with offerings in the mall - there was a split between interest in buying property, and interest in securing leases.
"We have had good success with selling 68-70 Bridge Mall at auction last week, to a Melbourne-based based investor subject to a lease, and we also had good success selling 12-14 Bridge Mall in December last year, sold vacant to an owner occupier," he said.
"I'm aware of a couple of other sales in that area - there's still interest from people buying properly, just not strong interest in leasing, which is reflective of the market in general.
"Retail conditions have struggled in the last couple of years which has seen low levels of leasing enquiries for the area."
According to Colliers' in-house research from April, the advertised lease amount rose slightly from a low in April 2021, but vacancies have increased.
It notes "(a) number of properties in the precinct present poorly due to lack of maintenance/investment in modernizing facade(s)", though council offers grants and loans to help owners with heritage requirements.
There is promise, with some mentioning the redevelopment was the reason why they were buying buildings along the mall.
"I'm aware of people who've bought property in the area in anticipation of the revival happening," he said.
"There are buildings people have bought because of that, but ultimately the market wil; tell us whether it's successful or not
"It's hard to tell what the difference is going to be once the works have been completed."
The issue could be population density in the CBD, which council is seeking to address through its Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan - early concepts include multi-level apartment blocks and reopening the Yarrowee along Grenville Street, which council says has "engaged hundreds of stakeholders, property and business owners, and interested residents" in its consultation.
The key to success will be providing options - for traders, for businesses, and for residents, Mr Waddell said.
"I think there's definitely merit to central living, we've seen that be successful in similar markets like Bendigo and Geelong, but you have to have that right mix of residential and commercial," he said.
"I think it's a case of don't put all your eggs in one basket, you have to have that mix of residential, commercial, retail, and people coming and going, and supporting the drycleaners, florists, cafes, for a multitude of reasons."
The Bridge Mall reopening is expected to go out to tender soon, with early works on the Bridge Mall reopening are expected to begin by the end of the year and major construction after Christmas, taking 12 to 18 months.
Council has explicitly stated the works will be completed well before the beginning of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
