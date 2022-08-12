Report commissioned into Western Highway deterioration after multiple repairs

The state government has commissioned independent research into why the Western Highway between Ballarat and Beaufort is continuing to deteriorate, but it's not likely the report will be made public.
The road, a brand new dual carriageway, was completed and officially opened in March 2015, and has been plagued by issues since.
Almost every year, dangerous potholes are reported, and patched up by maintenance crews, to the exasperation of drivers, councils, and residents - this has occurred several times since it was first opened, with varying levels of disruptions.
The state Department of Transport confirmed last month it had hired the Australian Road Research Board to investigate and assess the road - the ARRB referred all questions to the department.
According to the department, the survey has now been completed, with ARRB now working on a report to determine the potential cause of any deterioration, and to make recommendations for any future works for consideration.
The department added the report will not be released publicly in isolation, given its technical nature and the need to consider its findings with other expert information.
The department blamed "heavy rainfall in 2021 and 2022" and high traffic volumes for the continued deterioration, noting once water permeates the pavement, the heavy traffic can "make it deteriorate overnight to 100mm-plus potholes".
Repair works have already been completed at Trawalla, Lake Burrumbeet, Gordon, and Leigh Creek, while other sections at Mitchell Park and Miners Rest are already or are due to undergo repair and resurfacing work.
Between Bacchus Marsh West and the South Australian border, about $8 million has been spent in the last year to maintain and repair the highway.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said the highway is regularly inspected.
"Roads across the region are inspected a minimum of twice each week," they said in a statement in response to questions from The Courier.
"We are working with the Australian Road Research Board (ARRB) to undertake detailed testing and analysis on the Western Highway to assess the road condition."
"While we explore long-term solutions to address these sections of the Western Highway, we will continue to monitor and maintain the road."
