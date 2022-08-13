As Ballarat's harsh winter continues, some of the region's most vulnerable people have been given an essential item.
The Lions Club of Ballarat donated 20 blankets to five families who were left homeless following the Creswick floods in January.
Advertisement
A further 12 blankets were donated to Ballarat homeless people through the help of Ballarat's St Vincent de Paul.
It has been reported there are 75 people currently sleeping rough in Ballarat and surrounding areas.
Ballarat Lions Club secretary Robert Scott said a mother and her disabled son, who were living in a caravan outside Ballarat, received blankets.
He said the Lions Club was dedicated to giving back to the community.
"We want to do something for people in Ballarat to help people who are less fortunate than ourselves," Mr Scott said.
The Ballarat Lions Club bought 12 blankets from the Creswick Woollen Mills, which then donated 20 extra blankets to the initiative.
To support Ballarat people in need, residents can donate to charity organisations.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.