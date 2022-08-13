The Courier

Lions Club of Ballarat, Creswick Woollen Mills donates blankets to the region's homeless through St Vincent de Paul

By Erin Williams
August 13 2022 - 12:30am
KIND: From left, Ballarat Lions Club president Angelo Christofi, Lion Trevor Petrie and St Vincent de Paul volunteer Alan West with the blankets, ready to be donated to the region's homeless people. Picture: supplied

As Ballarat's harsh winter continues, some of the region's most vulnerable people have been given an essential item.

