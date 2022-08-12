The Courier

Waubra has finals destiny in own hands | CHFL Rd17 game-by-game previews

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geordie Lukich has been named for Waubra after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle issue, but will he play?

WAUBRA V LEARMONTH

at Waubra Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2.30pm

LAST MET: round 8, 2019 - Roos 21.20 (146) d Lakies 3.7 (25)

WAUBRA (8th) 8 wins, 7 losses 1 bye

LEARMONTH (7th) 9 wins, 6 losses, 1 bye

Waubra premiership coach Matt James is desperately hoping Learmonth does not bring down the final curtain on his time in charge of the Roos in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.