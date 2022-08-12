The Courier

Doveton Street fatality: Driver's psychologist questioned in court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigating the fatal crash last year (left) and Angela Loader (right).

A garbage truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Ballarat grandmother has returned to court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.