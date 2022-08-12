The BFLW finals series begins on Sunday with all sides featuring in the top-six format, but all eyes will be on Redan, which finished the home-and-away season with just one loss.
The Lions host second-placed Darley at City Oval on Sunday, with the two sides comfortably stronger than their opponents all season long.
Darley dealt Redan its only loss for the year, but it was Redan which came out on top in three of the four match ups this season.
Redan coach Mick Larkins said his side was itching to get finals underway.
"The girls are all feeling pretty good. Everyone is positive and really keen to get into it," Larkins said.
"I think having the loss to Darley a few weeks ago probably helps us a lot to realise we cannot just cruise through it."
Darley beat Redan by one point in the dying seconds of its round eight clash, but the Lions would respond with a six-game winning streak to see out the season.
"It is easy to get a little bit complacent and that is on my side as coach as well," Larkins said.
"When you are cruising fairly easily you tend to just go along with the flow and forget to play football and forget to coach. It was a bit of an eye-opener but they have turned it around nicely."
Minor premiers Redan will be the only side to enjoy a home final on Sunday, with Sebastopol hosting Melton at Northern Oval 2 and Lake Wendouree and Bacchus Marsh matching up at Eastern Oval.
"It will be really good to play at home on Sunday. It is definitely the ideal scenario for us," Larkins said.
"Finishing on top of the ladder I think we sort of deserved that spot which is good."
The four-week BFLW finals series begins on Sunday, with the top-of-the-table clash between Redan and Darley shaping up to be a grand final preview.
LADDER
Redan 52 points, 867.76%; Darley 44, 362.91; Sebastopol 40, 279.51; Lake Wendouree 20, 29.37; Bacchus Marsh 8, 24.16; Melton 4, 14.15
FIXTURE
Qualifying Final: Redan v Darley (City Oval), 1pm
Eliminational Final 1: Lake Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh (Eastern Oval), 12.45pm
Elimination Final 2: Sebastopol v Melton (Northern Oval 2), 12.45pm
