Redan in box seat ahead of finals | BFLW Finals Week 1 Preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:36am, first published 4:30am
Redan coach Mick Larkins. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The BFLW finals series begins on Sunday with all sides featuring in the top-six format, but all eyes will be on Redan, which finished the home-and-away season with just one loss.

