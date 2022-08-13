Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | August 13-14

It has been another big week in sport around Ballarat this weekend and The Courier has been out and about covering the many local games around the region.
Our photographers covered both the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football Netball League, as the final rounds of the home-and-away seasons continue.
Among the other events of the weekend was Ballarat SC's State League 5 West clash against Barwon at Trekardo Park.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
