New LGBTIQA+ festival planned in Ballarat

Ballarat is getting an extra gender-diverse all-ages February event that would take over Camp Street.
The Ballarat leg of Victoria's Pride - if a funding application if successful - would include food, crafts, street-party entertainment and children's activities to attract a wider cross-section of the community.
"It'll be the first of its kind," Sage Akouri of the regional gender-diverse charity Speak said.
"We're making sure the event is open and accessible to families - so hopefully that'll open it up to more people as well."
Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said Frolic - like many events - had been thrown around by the pandemic and Ballarat's LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee was working out the path ahead.
"We've put in one of a number of applications at the moment," he said at the launch of the Victoria's Pride festival of events.
Victoria's Pride would kick off with a series of regional events in December that would culminate in a one-day Fitzroy street party on February 12.
State Equality Minister Harriet Shing said $6.8 million had been set aside to hold the event annually for the next four years
Individual groups wanting to hold regional events can apply for grants of up to $15,000 - and applications via the Midsumma website close September 26.
Pilot events last year drew an estimated 67,500 people at 22 country Victorian events, including theatre shows, art shows, movie screenings and a pop-up event in Bendigo.
"Victoria's Pride will be a welcoming and inclusive celebration of LGBTIQ+ communities across the state," Ms Shing said.
"It'll be a chance for all Victorians to show visible love and support and for our community to celebrate who we are."
LGBTIQA+ Communities Commissioner Todd Fernando said it was a chance for far-flung communities to show support: "Whether you are a member of our fabulous rainbow communities or an ally, I encourage you to attend Victoria's Pride events this summer".
Ms Shing was asked repeatedly on Friday if she would give special priority to any applications from groups within the Moorabool or West Wimmera shires.
Both Councils have voted against flying the rainbow flag within the past 15 months, although West Wimmera later committed to the idea on IDAHOBIT Day.
Ms Shing said she welcomed applications from every corner of the state.
"We want to see everyone be able to access these grants," she said. "I'd warmly encourage anybody - including the LGAs you mentioned - to get amongst it, express interest and put their plans together."
The Minister said the funds would need to be spent on specific LGBTIQA+ events - rather than a component of an existing mainstream festival.
With a metro-based party at the end of Victoria's Pride, Ms Shing was asked if there was any guarantee the 'regional' funding would stay in country Victoria:
"Well it really is a question of individuals putting in these applications if you are someone in regional and rural Victoria with something to share," she said.
The Morwell-based MP was also in Ballarat on Friday to check out a water treatment project and the completed Buninyong Streetscape Plan.
This is the second time Harriet Shing has been in the region in less than a week.
Last Saturday she made an appearance at the Ballan Market, checking out the You're Welcome retail campaign for gender-diverse customers in Moorabool.
The issue returned to the headlines earlier this month after Moorabool tabled a petition for greater community consultation on the issue.
Arguments against the flag in 2021 included that it would cost too much and that the community had not been adequately consulted.
Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle has offered to donate two flags if cost remained an issue.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
