The Courier

New LGBTIQA+ festival planned in Ballarat

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:33am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAUNCH: Sage Kouri from Speak, Buninyong State Labor MP Michaela Settle, Equality Minister Harriet Shing and Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

Ballarat is getting an extra gender-diverse all-ages February event that would take over Camp Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.