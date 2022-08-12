The round that Ballarat City FC feared has finally arrived, as the NPL3 side prepares to face the possibility it finds itself in the relegation zone with just one round left in the season.
City FC, which sits only one point clear of the bottom-two relegation zone, visits top-of-the-table Preston which currently boasts a nine-game unbeaten streak.
While City FC visits the team on top of the standings, its relegation zone rival in Springvale has a polar opposite match-up against last-placed Whittlesea Ranges FC on Saturday.
It likely means that the White Eagles will bump City FC back down into the relegation zone at the weekend, though the 10th placed Ballarat side will be taking confidence out of its last meeting with Preston.
In a round 10 Morshead Park clash between City FC and Preston, in which the Lions came into the clash sitting second, both sides walked away with a point each after a late Shaun Owens goal saw Ballarat record a stunning 2-all draw.
Not much has changed since that round 10 match-up as that result saw City FC gain much-needed distance between itself and Springvale, something it will be hoping to do again on Saturday.
Preston will be motivated to record a good result on Saturday as it currently sits one point above second-placed Melbourne City.
The Lions visit ninth-placed Box Hill United in the final round of the season, hoping to lock up a top-spot finish.
Following its clash with Preston, City FC finishes the year with a duel against North Sunshine, which defeated City FC 4-1 earlier in the season.
It is hard to see how City FC will find points in its remaining two fixtures, but Springvale's sole opportunity to catch Ballarat might only be on Saturday.
The White Eagles end their season at home against third-placed Melbourne Victory, meaning if Springvale fails to claim at least one point against Whittlesea Ranges on Saturday, City FC might have done just enough to avoid relegation.
However, due to the fixturing in round 21, City FC will enjoy the benefit of knowing what it needs to do ahead of its 6pm clash with Preston as Springvale and Whittlesea do battle at 3pm.
Preston hosts Ballarat City FC at BT Connor Reserve in Reservoir at 6pm on Saturday before City FC returns home for its final game of the NPL3 season against North Sunshine in round 22.
BALLARAT CITY FC'S RUN HOME: Preston Lions (1st, A), North Sunshine Eagles (6th, H); SPRINGVALE'S RUN HOME: Whittlesea Ranges (12th, A); Melbourne Victory (3rd, H).
