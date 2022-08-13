Photos of Ballarat's yesteryear you're sure to love

Ahhh Ballarat, what a grand place it used to be.
Not to say that it's not anymore, but the unearthing of a collection of 120-year-old photos brings with it a certain sense of longing for the past.
Many grand, beautiful buildings still remain and are a staple of our great city, but sadly there are so many that have been lost forever.
But don't take our word for it, have a flick through the gallery in the story below.
We can guarantee you'll find it of interest this Sunday morning.
