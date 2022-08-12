The Courier

Skipton and Gordon hoping for final round miracles | Central Highlands Netball League Rd 17 Preview

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 12 2022 - 8:00am
Dunnstown's Amy Purtell. Picture: Luke Hemer.

With just one round remaining, two teams outside the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight are still a chance of playing finals as Skipton and Gordon hope for miracles during Saturday's action.

