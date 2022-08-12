With just one round remaining, two teams outside the Central Highlands Netball League A grade top eight are still a chance of playing finals as Skipton and Gordon hope for miracles during Saturday's action.
The ninth-placed Emus host Bungaree and can sneak into finals with a win, as long as Newlyn defeats eighth-placed Dunnstown.
Advertisement
For the Eagles, their task is a little more difficult.
They should overcome Ballan at home on Saturday but not only must they find a whopping 17 per cent, they also need both Skipton and Dunnstown to lose their respective match ups.
Amongst the fringe top-eight sides, the focus will be on the outcome of Dunnstown and Skipton's clashes, while up the top of the ladder the top four appears all but locked in ahead of Saturday's play.
Buninyong, Learmonth, Springbank and Rokewood-Corindhap fill out the top four, with Beaufort falling agonisingly short of earning a double-chance finish.
The Crows match-up against the Hoppers looked as though it would decide who finished in the top four before Rokewood-Corindhap's stunning win over Springbank in round 16 guaranteed it a place in the top four.
Down the bottom of the ladder sits Creswick and winless Hepburn, who go head-to-head at Hepburn on Saturday.
With Creswick just two points clear of Hepburn, it means the loser of the clash will earn an unwanted wooden spoon finish while the winner will likely jump Waubra into 15th place.
The top eight battle is where the action lies ahead of the final round of the Central Highlands Netball League season.
(1) Buninyong v Daylesford (11)
(15) Waubra v Learmonth (2)
(4) Rokewood-Corindhap v Beaufort (5)
(6) Newlyn v Dunnstown (8)
(9) Skipton v Bungaree (7)
(10) Gordon v Ballan (14)
(13) Clunes v Carngham-Linton (12)
(17) Hepburn v Creswick (16)
(3) Springbank (bye)
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.