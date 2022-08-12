A Maryborough supermarket worker and Lions volunteer is being remembered as a "lovely and kind man" after he died in a head-on smash at Talbot on Thursday.
Ian Hoyland was driving a south-bound LDV van on the Ballarat-Maryboropugh Road at Talbot when it collided with a north-bound Ford Ranger in torrential rain at 8.15am.
The 65-year-old Avoca van driver died at the scene.
Friend, IGA manager and fellow Carisbrook Lion Jefferson Hoober said the loss was "unbelievable".
"I couldn't speak highly enough of him," he said.
"The supermarket closed in 2019 and reopened in March. Ian was alongside me all that time and he helped the IGA get back on track.
"He did the online deliveries - and he was doing a delivery yesterday when this happened.
"I've been working with IGA for 25 years and it's my second family. Everyone here is like a family member.
"It hits you hard."
Mr Hoober said the Nolan Street supermarket remained open on Thursday.
"We battled through the day," he said.
"We have some strong staff who are all there for one another. We're going to look at counselling and make sure everyone is okay."
The 31-year-old Maryborough van passenger was Mr Hoober's stepson Luke, who also works at IGA.
"He has a fractured wrist and a fractured bone in his shoulder," Mr Hoober said.
"I believe he's being discharged from Ballarat Base this afternoon (Friday), but it will take a long time to heal from this emotionally."
All three men are members of Carisbrook Lions Club - and Mr Hoober said he served as President alongside Mr Hoyland as Vice-President.
"He took a ride-on lawnmower and it was turned into a little train," he said.
"Ian loved that. He took it from here to places like Marnoo and Birchip.
"He and his friend Jean just took it everywhere for the Lions Club.
"Jean's now asking that we keep it going."
'Aston the Train' has its own social media site - and Mr Hoyland can be seen driving in most of the photos. Locations include fairs, markets and parades in Charlton, Miners Rest, Ballan, Bendigo and more. In fact there would be few families across the Goldfields region who have not seen Mr Hoyland in action.
Mr Hoober said family members had visited the store - which had been flooded with messages of sympathy and love.
Online comments described Mr Hoyland as compassionate, selfless and someone who was "always ready to help someone in need".
Carisbrook Lions Club will consider doing something in Mr Hoyland's memory.
Mr Hoober said he left behind a son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren
Meanwhile the 72-year-old driver of the ute remains in the Alfred Hospital. Staff said the Footscray man was now in a serious but stable condition.
Police have not laid any charges.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
