An exciting new art exhibition has appeared at an eclectic and bohemian wine bar in Creswick.
Alison Parkinson and Peter Cougle's exhibition Naked is now showing at the Leavers Hotel.
"We have both been drawing for many years," Parkinson said.
"I used to teach at the Ballarat Art Gallery in drawing and portraiture so it has been my practice for a long time."
Parkinson said they aimed to put their love of lines and the discipline to practice.
"When you are drawing you actually see the relationships of where parts of the body are," she said.
"It is like you are a bit of a cartographer or map maker and it also takes you out of being in your life.
"It is like a meditation, you become consumed with drawing, instead of thinking about all the other things that you maybe do not want to think about in life.
"People find it a really great escape."
Parkinson said the location of their exhibition was perfect and described the look of the pictures on top of the stone walls "enchanting".
Despite similar subjects, Parkinson said it was always interesting to see how different artists perceived different people.
"We have had exhibitions in Melbourne, doing drawings of the same person, people can see the differences in line and how everyone has a unique style," she said.
"It is really an investigation of how one wants to present something, it is a feeling."
This will be Peter Cougle's first exhibition since COVID-19 lockdowns.
"His work is the drawing on our poster, it is really lovely," Parkinson said.
"During COVID, he was doing life drawing on zoom with models from France, Germany and England.
"So he kept his practice up during COVID and found a way to do that which was fantastic."
When Parkinson was not working on portraiture she loved to draw the landscapes about Creswick.
"I have been doing landscapes of areas of this beautiful country that we have between Ballarat and Daylesford," Parkinson said.
"It is like being a record keeper, I have done 100 paintings of landscapes for 12 months so that has become a series of watching the seasons."
Parkinson said she has been well supported by the artist community that surrounded her.
"We see that there is quite a bohemian gathering of artists from Ballarat and also Creswick and Daylesford," she said.
"There is a really lovely group of people in our area, who are very creative people and this is a great time to have a celebration."
To view the exhibition Naked, the Leavers is open on Friday and Saturday from 5pm.
