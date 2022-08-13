The Courier

Greater Western Victoria Rebels ruck Kalani Scoullar is finally a Geelong Cats AFLW player

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kalani Scoullar in action for the Rebels. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Greater Western Victoria Rebels ruck Kalani Scoullar is finally an AFLW player after the 18-year-old was promoted to Geelong's primary playing list ahead of the AFLW season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.