Greater Western Victoria Rebels ruck Kalani Scoullar is finally an AFLW player after the 18-year-old was promoted to Geelong's primary playing list ahead of the AFLW season.
It means the 190cm Ballarat and Clarendon College boarder is suddenly off to the Gold Coast on Saturday to line up in Geelong's pre-season fixture against the Suns.
"We're excited to see Kalani get her opportunity at the top level and run out with the team on Saturday," Brett Johnson, Geelong's Head of AFLW and Football Pathways, said.
"We got to know Kalani through our VFLW program this year and, while she is still developing as a footballer, she has shown that she's ready and willing to test herself at the elite level."
Scoullar featured in the final four matches in Geelong's VFLW season, averaging just below 20 hitouts per game alongside fellow Rebels graduate Rene Caris.
The Rebel will travel in a squad of 27 players to Saturday's pre-season match against Gold Coast at Austworld Centre Oval at 12.30pm.
The Cats begin their AFLW season against Richmond on August 28.
