The Ballarat Miners men will not be featuring in this year's NBL1 South finals series after suffering a thumping 32-point loss to Mount Gambier on Friday night.
The second-placed Pioneers were always going to be a challenge for the Miners, who sit 13th, as Mount Gambier led throughout the entirety of its 102-70 victory.
Advertisement
The Pioneers raced out to an early lead off the back of a 10-0 run before Nic Pozoglou (10 points) broke the drought with a three.
The opening three minutes foreshadowed what was to come as Mount Gambier remained in control throughout the entire contest at The Ice House, dealing the Miners their heaviest loss of the NBL1 season.
The Miners had no answer for Pioneers guard Michael Harris, who enjoyed a 26-point night the same day he earned a contract with the Perth Wildcats in the NBL.
Koen Sapwell provided a team-high 19 points for Ballarat, while Nic Pozoglou added nine rebounds to go alongside his 10 points.
As a team, the Miners only managed eight assists compared to Mount Gambier's 24, with Pioneers guard Nick Marshall (nine assists) boasting more assists than the entire Miners line-up.
With finals officially out of the picture for the Miners, they still have one more fixture before wrapping up what was an eventful season both on and off the court.
The Miners host Bendigo at 2pm on Sunday at Selkirk Stadium.
Pioneers 28 30 24 20 (102)
Miners 16 25 17 12 (70)
Points: K.Sapwell (19), D.Crisp (13), N.Pozoglou (10)
Rebounds: N.Pozoglou (9), D.Gak (8), P.Bungei (5)
Assists: N.Pozoglou (4), K.Sapwell (2), D.Crisp (1)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.